IGG probes Soroti University officials over irregularities

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) is investigating officials at Soroti University on allegations of shoddy work and procurement irregularities.

Ms Munira Ali, the IGG spokesperson, on Monday said: “We visited Soroti University on inspection and some issues came up and among the issues are alleged mismanaging the construction and installation of 305 cubic metre water tank and stand. We are investigating the matter.”

She did not reveal the implicated officials but the Monitor learnt that Mr Hudson Areeba, the senior procurement officer of Soroti University, is one of the officials under investigation.

An August 21 letter addressed to the senior procurement officer from the office of Soroti University secretary, accused Mr Areeba of gross indiscipline.

The letter signed by Mr Abdallah Oyare Shaban, the university secretary, asked Mr Areeba to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

“As you are aware, the university signed a contract with Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Ltd for the construction and installation of a 305 cubic metre water tank and stand. The works commenced and progressed. However, on April 11, 2022, the tank collapsed during the test pump before the project could be handed over,” the letter reads in part.

It adds:“ This is a very serious offence if proven to be true. As the head of the procurement section, you are not only the custodian of the procurement law who must ensure that all contract documents are properly managed but also to act with utmost good faith. ”

The letter, which was also copied to the vice chancellor, deputy vice chancellor and all members of top management, directed Mr Areeba to explain under what circumstances he signed the contract document on behalf of Karf Aqua Engineering Solutions Ltd.

When contacted, Prof Robert Ikoja Odong, the vice chancellor of Soroti University, declined to comment on the matter. He instead referred this reporter to the senior procurement officer.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. Call the senior procurement officer,” Prof Ikoja said before hanging up. However, Mr Areeba refuted allegations.

But Mr Oyare confirmed writing a letter to Mr Areeba.

“It’s a document which was documented by me. But it’s just allegations which we don’t know whether it’s true or false but until we get his response over the same, we can’t confirm,” Mr Oyare said.

Meanwhile, the university spokesperson, Mr Juma Hassan Nyene, said he is not aware of the IGG’s investigation.

“I have not received any letter that IGG is investigating us. But if you’re talking about that letter written by one of our staff ... .Yes, I know it,” Mr Nyene said last Friday.





background

Soroti University has been in the limelight over the years over alleged corruption.

In 2018, the sacked Soroti University secretary, Ms Ruth Achimo, ran to court to challenge her interdiction. She was interdicted on February 3, 2018, by the university council headed by Mr Francis Lubanga to pave way for investigations by the IGG over corruption.

In 2019, the IGG probed the deputy vice chancellor over claims that he demanded a bribe from a contractor to have his payment processed.

In 2018, an audit report into operations at Soroti University revealed that more than Shs1 billion was allegedly squandered by the university staff, even before its official opening.

In 2020, the High Court in Soroti awarded Shs100m in general damages to atone for mental torture that the former senior procurement officer of Soroti University suffered following his illegal sacking.