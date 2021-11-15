IGG summons 18 Ubos officials

The chairperson Ubos board of directors, Dr Albert Byamugisha (L), Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya (R) and Ubos executive director, Dr Chris Mukiza. PHOTO/COMBO

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Sources say the investigators will examine the criteria of employment at Ubos, salaries of staff, as well as the budget and expenditure.

The ombudsman has summoned at least 18 top officials from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) as investigations into alleged victimisation of staff, conflict of interest and corruption gathers pace.

