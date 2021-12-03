IGG to probe MP Rukaari over Railway land acquisition

Mbarara City North MP, Mr Robert Mwsigwa Rukaari (R), appearing before COSASE Tuesday. PHOTO | URN

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The IG’s probe into the matter comes just days after the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) interface with NRM leaning MP to explain how he acquired the land in question.

The Inspectorate of Government has given the Mbarara City North Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Mwsigwa Rukaari, up to December 6, 2021 to submit all relevant documents in regard his acquisition of from Uganda Railways Corporation (URC).

