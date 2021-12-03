IGG to probe MP Rukaari over Railway land acquisition

The Inspectorate of Government has given the Mbarara City North Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Mwsigwa Rukaari, up to December 6, 2021 to submit all relevant documents in regard his acquisition of from Uganda Railways Corporation (URC).

In a December 2 letter signed by the Deputy Attorney General, Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, Mr Rukaari has been tasked provide applications of land at URC, sales agreement(s), receipts or proof of purchase, evidence of ownership of plots and any other documents that relate to the matter.

“The Inspector General of Government has taken interest in this matter and has commenced investigations on the same. This investigation is premised on the allegation that you illegally acquired plots of land from Uganda Railway Corporation which caused financial loss to Government of Uganda,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Rukaari is said to have acquired Plot 72, 78 and 74 which are all Corley Crescent, Port Bell in Luzira plus plots 976 kibuga, block 29 in Mulago and also plot 872 Kyadondo block 264 Mutundwe, all which he promised to prove right ownership.

When contacted, Mr Rukaari promised to cooperate with the IG.

“I agree and I will fully cooperate with the office of the IGG because I have nothing to hide. I will avail all the documents that I have been asked for and I am also ready to avail the same in the COSASE for which I will do on time as I informed,” Mr Rukaari said in a telephone interview.