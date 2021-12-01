MP Rukaari fails to defend purchase of railway land

MP Rukaari and Janet Kobusingye the owner Mestil hotel appear before COSASE. PHOTO | URN

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero  &  Agencies

What you need to know:

  • As part of the means to re-capitalize URC, which was struggling, the Government decided to sell off part of 57 acres of its land in Nsambya and Kibuli at Shs 69.5 billion. 
  • However, 10 years later, URC is yet to receive the money accruing from the sale of the land.

Mbarara North Division legislator, Mr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari on Tuesday shocked fellow Members of Parliament when he said that he forgot the bank he used to pay for the purchase of the Uganda Railway Corporation (URC) land in Nsambya, Kampala.  
Mr Rukaari acquired three plots of land belonging to URC in Port Bell and Mulago at Shs 357million in 2009.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.