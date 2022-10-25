IGP warns on shooting at moving vehicles

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, has warned police officers to desist from shooting at moving vehicles being driven by errant motorists during operations unless they pose imminent threats.

The IGP’s warning, read by police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday, follows an incident on September 28 when officers opened fire at a moving truck and injured Viola Nansereko and her child in Wakiso District. Nansereko later succumbed to her injuries on October 10.

“We as police strongly condemn the act and IGP has also come out to issue a very stern warning to all police officers against shooting at moving vehicles if they do not pose an imminent threat. They should carry out very thorough evaluations of their actions before they go ahead to shoot,” Mr Enanga said during a press briefing in Naguru, Kampala.

He said the two police officers, Mr Elisa Muhumuza and Ms Evelyn Akello, who shot at the car were charged with murder and attempted murder.

The two belong to Counter Terrorism Police Unit and are attached to Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra).

According to Mr Enanga, the two officers found a truck parked on the roadside and attempted to engage the occupants. The occupants, Mr Eriya Tamale Twase, in the company of his wife, Ms Viola Nansereko, and their four-year-old son, just drove off.

“Instead of giving this driver a chase or telling him to park aside, and they carry out their search operation, PC Muhumuza fired several bullets towards the truck. The bullets injured Nansereko in the right eye and right side of the head. Her four-year-old son also sustained injuries in the right arm,” Mr Enanga said.