Incestuous men should be castrated – Rwenzururu Queen

Rwenzururu Queen Nyabaghole Agnes Ithungu Asimawe is advocating for the castration of men who engage in sexual intercourse with their children, an act she termed sacrilegious.

“Where do men get the urge to make love to their biological children? Why are people behaving like animals? I wish I had the powers; I would ensure the castration of all such men who are ruining the future of their own children. If someone can sleep with their very own child, what would he do to the child of a neighbour?” she questioned.

The Rwenzururu Queen made the remarks on Thursday while officiating at the belated International Women’s Day celebrations at Katunguru Primary School in Lake Katwe Sub-County, Kasese District.

She argued that incest is subjecting girls to a lot of trauma which eventually leads to high school dropouts.

“And then we wonder why our children are dropping out of school! Some of them are simply going through a lot of psychological torture because of what their parents make them go through. How do you expect a child of 8 years to stay in school when her biological father is sexually abusing her at home?” She wondered.

Nyabaghole Ithungu appealed to Banyarwenzururu and all the people of Kasese to be reminded that any form of incest is not only an abomination among the Bakonzo but it is also a manifestation of primitivity within a given society, reiterating that the vice falls way below the generally accepted values of any modern society.

“I want to encourage the young girls here and across the entire kingdom to pursue careers that have been traditionally associated with boys like mining, engineering, architecture, and ICT. I believe that our girls or women will even perform better when competing with the boys,” she noted.

The Rwenzururu Queen also implored women to embrace technology and use it to foster socio-economic transformation within their families and their communities.

Kasese Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Florence Kabugho appealed to women to make an effort to support their colleagues to become successful rather than being envious of each other.