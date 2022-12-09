Increase funding for GBV fight, civil society tells govt

Civil Society Associations (CSOs) have asked the government to increase funding for the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

CSOs say they have numerous challenges in supporting the implementation of the laws and policies against GBV because of resource constraints.

Ms Adriana Franco Chitanana, the Country Representative Lutheran World Federation (LWF) Uganda, said gender-based violence is still a problem, especially when it comes to people of concern, like refugees and other displaced populations.

“We need to engage more with the cultural, religious and community leaders on GBV, and disseminate the relevant policies and laws. All these need additional resources that we call upon all the stakeholders to support us,” Ms Chitanana said in a speech read by Ms Jacky Akello, the organisation’s Advocacy Officer.

The call was made during the National Dialogue on Ending Gender-Based Violence organised by the Lutheran World Federation in partnership with World Vision, both International humanitarian organisations working against poverty, promoting justice and defending human rights .

The dialogue, which attracted several stakeholders in the human rights sector, including the police, members of parliament and refugee rights advocates, is one of the activities organised to mark the 16 Days of Activism against GBV.

The director of advocacy at World Vision, Ms Irene Kagoya, said Uganda has all the good laws and policies agains

t GBV, but added that they are not implemented.

The laws include the Penal Code Act 2010, the Children Amendment Act 2016, and the Female Genital Mutilation Act 2010, among others.

“GBV has been underestimated to the extent that people will laugh about it. A big number of women believe that it is ok for a man to beat his wife,” she said.