Indian community urged to embrace unity

The Indian community has urged both Indians and Ugandans in the country to embrace unity for a progressive nation.

Thousands of Indians living in Uganda thronged Lugogo in Kampala on Sunday to celebrate Holi day, a significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours, Love, and Spring. The event was organized by the Rajasthan Association in conjunction with the Indian Association of Uganda.

The chairman of the Indian Association of Uganda Mr Raju Sareen said that on Holi day everybody has to forgive and forget the past and create a friendship that brings togetherness.

"This is to bridge the gap with fellow members, neighbours to totally forgive for any wrongdoings knowingly and unknowingly," Mr Sareen said.

Ms Rohini Kalla, the chairperson Rajashani Association said this is the festival of sharing love.

"Holi unites us in a celebration of love, unity and cultural diversity," she said.

In this festival, people throw coloured powder and water on each other in celebration every year.

Last week, the vibrant spirit of Holi came alive as the Ugandan-Indian community gathered for a night of festivities, highlighted by the presence of notable Indian celebrities in Kampala.

Hosted by the East Indian Cultural Association and the Indian Association of Uganda, the event was a dazzling display of culture, music and dance, partly sponsored by NCBA Bank Uganda.

The festivities commenced with captivating performances by Miss India Uganda and Miss Little India Uganda, setting the stage for a night to remember. However, the true spectacle began with a breathtaking fireworks display at 8:46pm, signaling the onset of the Holi festival. As the sky lit up with dazzling lights and intricate shapes, the audience was captivated by its mesmerising beauty.

Adding to the excitement was a Bollywood fusion dance performance by the Abakari group, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India. The dancers, adorned in vibrant attire, charmed the audience with their graceful movements and infectious energy.

But one of the standout performances of the night came from Prankchu, who mesmerised the audience with his acrobatic feats, embodying the agility and strength of a young Indian warrior. His performance left the audience in awe, showcasing the rich cultural fabric of India.

The entertainment continued with live music by Sharib and Toshi, renowned Indian celebrity singers, and composers. The talented brothers serenaded the crowd with heart-touching melodies that resonated deep within the soul, inspiring joyful dancing and celebration.