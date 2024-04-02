India and Uganda bond as they mark Holi celebrations

The vibrant spirit of Holi came alive last week as the Ugandan-Indian community gathered for a night of festivities, highlighted by the presence of notable Indian celebrities at Kampala Parent’s playground.

Hosted by the East Indian Cultural Association and the Indian Association of Uganda, the event was a dazzling display of culture, music and dance, partly sponsored by NCBA Bank Uganda.

The festivities commenced with captivating performances by Miss India Uganda and Miss Little India Uganda, setting the stage for a night to remember. However, the true spectacle began with a breathtaking fireworks display at 8:46pm, signaling the onset of the Holi festival. As the sky lit up with dazzling lights and intricate shapes, the audience was captivated by its mesmerising beauty.

Adding to the excitement was a Bollywood fusion dance performance by the Abakari group, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India. The dancers, adorned in vibrant attire, charmed the audience with their graceful movements and infectious energy.

But one of the standout performances of the night came from Prankchu, who mesmerised the audience with his acrobatic feats, embodying the agility and strength of a young Indian warrior. His performance left the audience in awe, showcasing the rich cultural fabric of India.

The entertainment continued with live music by Sharib and Toshi, renowned Indian celebrity singers, and composers. The talented brothers serenaded the crowd with heart-touching melodies that resonated deep within the soul, inspiring joyful dancing and celebration.

As the music filled the air, revellers danced with abandon, weaving intricate patterns of dance as they celebrated the joyous occasion. Men and women alike swayed to the beat, caught up in the infectious rhythm of the night.

The two-day celebration kicked off with a delightful meet and greet at Fairway Hotel, where guests were welcomed in cheerful spirits.

As the night unfolded, guests were invited to join the VIP area, where they danced and celebrated into the early hours of the morning. The event was a testament to the strong bond between the Indian and Ugandan communities, united in their celebration of Holi.