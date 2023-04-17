Indian national arrested after stabbing fuel station boss over witchcraft

Police in Wandegeya, Kampala have detained a 40-year-old Indian national on attempted murder charges after he allegedly attacked a fuel station manager with a knife.

The suspect, a resident of Lugogo Bypass in Nakawa Division is said to be an employee at HJ. Oils Uganda Limited.

He allegedly attacked one Michael Ssebowa, the manager of Total petrol station in Makerere Kikoni, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

“It is alleged that the Indian national allegedly strangled and cut Ssebowa at Total petrol station in Makerere Kikoni. Ssebowa sustained a deep cut on the left side of his neck and is receiving treatment at Hammar Medical Services in Makerere Kavule. He (suspect) has been detained pending further investigations,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police.