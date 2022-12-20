Inter-religious council calls for peaceful festivities

Members of the Inter-religious Council of Uganda have called for peace and love during the festive season.

In their Christmas message read by the chairperson of the Council of Presidents of Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, at a press conference in Kampala yesterday, the clergy tasked the police force and other security agencies to investigate and establish the motive of those attacking government institutions, committing murder and abducting Ugandans.

Unknown assailants have on different occasions attacked and killed security officials at their duty stations.

Early this month, Members of Parliament asked the government to investigate cases of alleged kidnaps and assassinations.

Archbishop Kaziimba, who is also the head of the Anglican Church, cautioned people against killing one another or stealing during the Christmas season, saying Christmas is about love, caring, sharing, and coming together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We have men and women killing each other and those who are corrupt. Some will steal matooke and goats so that they can enjoy Christmas. Christmas is about fighting evil and promoting peace and loving each other,’’ he said.

The members also stressed the need for addressing issues that affect the youth such as unemployment, poor service delivery, corruption, and the diminishing civic space, which they said was narrowing opportunities for public engagement.

“We recognise the complexity of the issue that our leaders at different levels are grappling with, however, the failure to make significant progress on shared issues is of concern. What is causing anxiety and desperation? There is a need to work towards collective strategies to achieve the desired future,” Archbishop Kaziimba said in the joint statement.

“We, therefore, call for space for a national conversation on pressing issues that continue to hinder the people from realising their aspirations for a stable, inclusive, healthy, and prosperous nation,” the clergy added.

Christians in Uganda will join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas Day on Sunday.

Pastor Joseph Serwadda, a member of the IRCU, urged Christians to live a life full of Christ so that they stay away from committing sin.

The clergy also condemned the act of homosexuality, saying they would continue upholding family values.