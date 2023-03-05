Iron sheet scandal: What Kitutu, Nandutu told MPs

Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu has owned up to the mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region.

While making a statement before Parliament’s Committee on Presidential Affairs on Friday, Ms Kitutu admitted that some of the iron sheets meant for the region were given outside the region in response to requests.

The committee is currently investigating the mismanagement of relief items in the sub-region.

“Without proper guidance, some iron sheets meant for Karamoja region were given outside the region in response to requests. This could have been an oversight but now that guidance has been given, this will not recur,” she said.

She added: “Any inconvenience and embarrassment caused is highly regretted.”

Ms Kitutu is among the listed beneficiaries of the iron sheets after receiving a quantity of 3,000 pieces.

Others include Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who got 300 pieces. He told the probe on Wednesday that although he received the roofing materials, he had not initially applied for them and that they were just “donated” to him by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

When the committee chairperson, Ms Jesca Ababiku (Adjumani District Woman) pressed Ms Kitutu to respond to claims that some of her relatives, including her mother, had received some of the iron sheets, the minister requested to have that particular discussion away from the prying eyes of the media. Ms Ababiku honored her request.

The minister then pledged to take the probe’s debate on the mismanagement positively and in a constructive manner so as to better manage the ministry.

“The issues that you have raised will be taken very seriously and we are going to scrutinise where we went wrong and where we need to strengthen [efforts] for the good of Karamoja region,” she said.

After exiting the committee room, Sunday Monitor approached the minister to comment on whether she is considering resigning amid the ongoing saga. She declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Ms Agnes Nandutu, the junior minister of Karamoja Affairs, admitted to the probe that she was among the beneficiaries of the donations.

“The minister [Kitutu] called and informed me that I have some iron sheets for mobilisation. I was called by the PA (personal assistant) to the minister to go and pick them from the store,” Nandutu said.

The iron sheets, Ms Nandutu added, were allocated for households and landslide victims of her region in Bududa.

“She [Kitutu] gave me 2,000 iron sheets,” Ms Nandutu said.

The iron sheets, Ms Nandutu said, have not been used yet. On this matter, the minister concluded that she would take the advice of the committee on what to do next with the materials.

What Minister Nandutu said

State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu appears before the Presidential Affairs Committee at Parliament on Friday.

“Thank you, Madam chair and honourable members. When I was appointed to this ministry, my senior was sick with Covid, so, I was alone for about three weeks, but when she came back, everything that concerns the ministry, she has been doing it with the technical people. The only role that I have been doing is going for mobilisation in the districts of Karamoja but things concerning procurement, distribution, I was not involved at all. That is what I can submit.

[On the issue of iron sheets and goats]

They had given us a budget that was supposed to purchase goats and iron sheets for the Karuchanas, the youth who had returned guns to the hands of the army, so, we went to the ground to mobilise them. In the first month of my appointment, I went to almost all districts, about six districts of Karamoja apart from Karenga, Amudat. I was with some Members of Parliament to mobilise people to return guns and we offer them alternative livelihood, giving them iron sheets and goats and specifically they were Gala-goats, so I did mobilisation in deed with the army and Members of Parliament but when it came to procurement, I did not know, and in the middle of preparing for the procurement, I fell sick. That was the time I was in hospital. By the time I came back, everything was done and what I participated in was the commissioning of the distribution of goats by the President in Moroto District and iron sheets. Immediately after the commissioning, we were supposed to distribute the goats and the iron sheets. The distribution of the iron sheets after the commissioning, I did not see any ongoing distribution. I am a beneficiary of the donations. The minister called and informed me that I have some iron sheets for mobilisation and then I was called by the PA (personal assistant) of the minister to go and pick them from the store.

[Committee chairperson interjects]: Are you a beneficiary of the donations? Tell us, did you donate to yourself?

Nandutu: Yes. I am a beneficiary of the donations. The minister called me and informed me that I have some iron sheets for mobilisation and then I was called by the PA (personal assistant) to the minister to go and pick them from the store.

Ababiku: For mobilisation?

Nandutu: Yes.

Ababiku: Mobilisation within the region or outside?

Nandutu: Outside the region

Ababiku: Meaning to take to your…

Nandutu: Households and landslides victims of my region.

Ababiku: Do you have that letter?

Nandutu: She did not give me a letter. She just called and informed me in her office. She gave me 2,000 iron sheets.

Ababiku: Have you used them?

Nandutu: Not yet, Madam chair

Ababiku: The petitioners [on this matter] are saying those who have the iron sheets should return them. What is your position?

Nandutu: Madam chair, I am ready to take advice of the committee.

Ababiku: We don’t want to force people to do what they are not ready to do. You have to take an independent position.

Nandutu: Madam chair, I am very much aware that those iron sheets were not meant for Bududa and I am ready to take the advice of the committee. What you will tell me to do with the iron sheets is what I exactly do.

Ababiku: Our recommendations become effective after approval by Parliament but at this point, you have to act independently. For us, we shall discuss our issues and they will only become effective when our recommendations are approved by the entire house.

Kitutu’s apology

Statement of the Minister for Karamoja Affairs to the Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs

“Honourable chairperson and honourable colleagues, members of the committee. This statement is being made in my capacity as Minister for Karamoja Affairs on the matter of iron sheets procured under my ministry.

Without proper guidance, some iron sheets meant for the Karamoja region were given outside the region in response to requests. This could have been an oversight but now that guidance has been given, this will not recur.

Any inconveniences and embarrassments caused is highly regretted.

I will also present a separate statement to H.E the President and the entire Executive.

My commitment to serving Uganda as a whole and the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs is unwavering.

Honourable chairperson and honourable colleagues, I pray that you and all Ugandans accept my sincere apology.