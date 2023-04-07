Prime
Iron sheets: Probe committee fails to meet Speaker Among
What you need to know:
- The Speaker has, however, written to the Committee over the allegations of her involvement in the scandal.
Lawmakers investigating the iron sheets scandal are grumbling about Speaker Anita Among’s failure to meet them over her role in the alleged diversion of relief items meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region.
Ms Among, who is listed among the beneficiaries of iron sheets, has, however, not disregarded the Committee proceedings. The Bukedea Woman MP responded in writing even as displeased Committee members quietly demanded a face- to-face meeting with the Speaker.
Addressing journalists yesterday in Kampala, the Committee chairperson, Ms Jessica Ababiku (Adjumani Woman MP) said the planned meeting with the Speaker was cancelled the last minute after her schedule was re-adjusted to accommodate another discussion with an international guest.
“We informed the Speaker about our intention of meeting her and she gave us the opportunity to meet her this week on Tuesday except she received a guest from outside Uganda,” Ms Ababiku said, adding, “We strongly supported her position of meeting the guest after acknowledging that the person was actually in her office.”
“We have already received the written submission from her on the accountability of iron sheets since we could not meet her,” Ms Ababiku said.
The contents in the documents were not revealed to the media.
Ms Among has, however, previously spoken about the iron sheets saga at Parliament. While presiding over the House last month, she denied any wrongdoing and acknowledged the relief items meant for vulnerable people in the north eastern region of the country ended up in her constituency, Bukedea District, out of wrong thinking.
And as a way of avoiding taking shame to the House, Ms Among said she purchased 500 iron sheets and sent them back to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).
OPM oversees affirmative action of the distribution of relief items in the country.
The Parliament’s director of communication and public affairs, Mr Chris Obore, told this publication yesterday that Ms Among’s statements on the floor of Parliament are credible enough to be used without a personal interface.
“The Committee can decide to use the Speaker’s written statement. Secondly, what the Speaker said in the House is a Hansard record which the Committee can still use,” he said.
Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu last month said she was not given proper guidance, a blunder, which saw some iron sheets meant for Karamoja region being given outside the region.
A section of beneficiaries, including ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) have stated that Ms Kitutu called and interested them in receiving the iron sheets as donations.
Mr Obore said whoever made the decision to divert Karamoja relief is better placed to explain further on the matter and not Ms Among.