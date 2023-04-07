Iron sheets: Probe committee fails to meet Speaker Among

Lawmakers investigating the iron sheets scandal are grumbling about Speaker Anita Among’s failure to meet them over her role in the alleged diversion of relief items meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region.

Ms Among, who is listed among the beneficiaries of iron sheets, has, however, not disregarded the Committee proceedings. The Bukedea Woman MP responded in writing even as displeased Committee members quietly demanded a face- to-face meeting with the Speaker.



Addressing journalists yesterday in Kampala, the Committee chairperson, Ms Jessica Ababiku (Adjumani Woman MP) said the planned meeting with the Speaker was cancelled the last minute after her schedule was re-adjusted to accommodate another discussion with an international guest.

“We informed the Speaker about our intention of meeting her and she gave us the opportunity to meet her this week on Tuesday except she received a guest from outside Uganda,” Ms Ababiku said, adding, “We strongly supported her position of meeting the guest after acknowledging that the person was actually in her office.”

“We have already received the written submission from her on the accountability of iron sheets since we could not meet her,” Ms Ababiku said.

The contents in the documents were not revealed to the media.

Ms Among has, however, previously spoken about the iron sheets saga at Parliament. While presiding over the House last month, she denied any wrongdoing and acknowledged the relief items meant for vulnerable people in the north eastern region of the country ended up in her constituency, Bukedea District, out of wrong thinking.

And as a way of avoiding taking shame to the House, Ms Among said she purchased 500 iron sheets and sent them back to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

OPM oversees affirmative action of the distribution of relief items in the country.

The Parliament’s director of communication and public affairs, Mr Chris Obore, told this publication yesterday that Ms Among’s statements on the floor of Parliament are credible enough to be used without a personal interface.