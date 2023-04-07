Kaziimba asks ministers to return iron sheets 

Church of Uganda Archbishop Steven Kaziimba Mugalu has asked ministers implicated in the Karamoja iron sheets saga to return what he says was meant for the poor.

In his Easter message delivered yesterday at his residence in Namirembe, Kampala, Archbishop Kaziimba urged Ugandans to denounce corruption tendencies, which, he said, have greatly affected service delivery in the country.

“If we really feared this God who rose from the dead to empower us, we would not steal things that do not belong to us. We would not demand bribes, nor offer bribes,” he said.

“We would not take iron sheets we know were intended for the under-served in Karamoja. We would not steal things from people who have even less than us. How can you steal from your brother or sister when you fear God? It’s not possible,” he added.

Last month, a multi-agency team on the orders of President Museveni started criminal investigations into circumstances under which ministers and other officials acquired iron sheets meant for beneficiaries in Karamoja.

Yesterday, Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu was charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly diverting the iron sheets. She denied the charges.

In his Easter message, Archbishop Kaziimba urged Christians to use the Easter celebrations to defeat what he described as the demon of corruption.

Quoting Luke 19:8 in the Bible, he recounted the story of a tax collector called Zacchaeus who was transformed after meeting Jesus.

“After encountering Jesus, he returned everything he had stolen and topped it up four times. For any of you who has taken anything that is not yours, I call upon you to return it and top-up with something extra. It does not have to be Zacchaeus’ four times the amount. However, do top-up something,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He also implored President Museveni to assent to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill recently passed by Parliament to fight what he called a new form of immorality that has been introduced into the country.

“Homosexuality is currently a challenge because it is being forced on us by foreign actors against our will, against our culture, and against our religious beliefs. They disguise themselves as human rights activists but are corrupting real human rights by adding LGBTQI+ to their agenda,” he said.