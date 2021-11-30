Islam frowns on terrorism, says deputy Mufti

The deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Abdallah Semambo, has encouraged parents to properly ground their children on the teachings of the Quran.

Sheikh Semambo said “the Quran is filled with wisdom”.

He added: “Islam came to protect people’s lives, to keep the religion pure, protect wealth, wisdom and to keep peace among each other regardless of the religion.”

He made the remarks on Sunday at Entebbe airport while welcoming back Uganda’s representative at the just-concluded Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Contest for girls, which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Uganda’s representative, Ms Aziza Swabra, said girls need to read the Quran to seek guidance from Allah.

“I ask you to stay committed to the Quran by giving it time to read it and not [to] forget it,” she said, adding, “When you read it, the rest of your earthly wishes will be hastened.”

Ms Swabra was selected after she won the girls’ Quran recitation competition which was held at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council headquarters in Kampala recently.

The chairperson of Uganda Muslim Women Vision, Ms Aisha Namukwaya, said religion helps girls make the right decisions in their lives.