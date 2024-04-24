Issues that await Museveni on Labour Day fete in Fort Portal

The proposed site for the agro-industrial park at Kyembogo in Kabarole District. Residents want the government to operationalise the park. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA 

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The major demands are increasing funding for new cities and districts, tackling low tea prices and addressing unfulfilled pledges, among others.