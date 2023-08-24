Case against reverend who sought to remind Museveni of his pledges dismissed

Court in Fort Portal Thursday morning dismissed a case against a reverend and five others who sought to remind President Museveni of his pledges through crusades in the Tooro region.

The accused, including former Fort Portal City Mayor Rev Kintu Willy Muhanga, have -since April- been facing charges related to their involvement in an unlawful assembly where prayers were held to “remind Museveni to fulfill several of his pledges.”

The presiding magistrate Daphine Ayebare dismissed the case citing "want of prosecution," implying that the plaintiff failed to appear in court on the specified date- resulting in a default win for the defendants.

The accused individuals, who were March 31 remanded by magistrate Annet Mamakati, were later granted bail and released from Katojo Government Prison.

Before Thursday, the accused had appeared in court eight times while the plaintiff has consistently failed to attend the proceedings in addition to failing to present eveidence.

Defendants also included David Musinguzi, Patrick Amanyire Kasoro, John Chris Tusiime, Henry Kyomuhendo Atom, and Thomas Kakuru.

All the six were arrested on March 29 and detained at Busoro police in Kabarole District. They were apprehended while returning from Kyembogo in Busoro Sub County, where they had organized prayers to implore the fulfillment of government pledges.

Despite the court's decision to release the accused, President Museveni's pledges that sparked the assembly of prayers remain unfulfilled.

On Thursday, residents in the Tooro region voiced necessity for the Ugandan leader to honor the commitments while the bailed individuals vowed to continue pressing the government for fulfillment of the pledges.

“As a passionate advocate for the less privileged, I refuse to stand by passively while young individuals remain idle and opportunities dwindle,” Kyomuhendo told Monitor.

“Some of us will keep on advocating for Tooro and what belongs to us despite threats, intimidations and political persecutions,” Kakuru added.

About the pledges

The pledges in question encompass various developmental projects, including the construction of the Kijura Road, an industrial park at Kyembogo, the reconstruction of Buhinga Stadium, as well as the creation of Saaka and Kazingo security roads.

The promise to tarmac the 30km Fort Portal-Kijura Road was initially made by President Museveni in 2012. This commitment was reiterated in 2013 during a meeting with district leaders from the Rwenzori Region at his residence in Rwakitura.

Although the same road appeared in the ruling NRM party's 2021 manifesto, as of March 30, the road has only undergone maintenance by UNRA, and its condition worsens significantly during rainy days.