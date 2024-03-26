Jailed TikToker complains over medical tests in prison

Jailed TikToker Ibrahim Musana, also known as Pressure 24/7, has accused the Uganda Prisons authorities at Luzira of subjecting him to medical tests without his consent.

Musana is currently on remand at the facility on accusations of abusing Buganda King (Kabaka) Ronald Mutebi II and President Museveni.

Through his lawyers, Musana told Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court that he was subjected to extraction of blood samples while in prison without his approval.

“He informs us that he was also taken to the prison hospital and subjected to treatment which he does not understand. We pray that such actions should be done before his lawyers,” defence lawyer Gideon Masamba said.

On Tuesday, court also heard that the medical tests were carried out with the accused three weeks on remand.

The lawyer’s submission prompted trial Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi to inquire from him whether Musana is sick or not to which he answered in the negative.

Upon inquiring from the prison authorities, court heard that it is a requirement for all new prisoners to undergo medical tests to avoid spread of diseases like tuberculosis among others.

When contacted on phone, prison's spokesperson Frank Baine confirmed that prisoners are subjected to medical tests.

“Every prisoner is subjected to pre-entry medical checkup. We need to know when you come to us on whether you are sick or not and if you need any treatment,” he told Monitor.

He added: “Even the standing orders are very clear that prisoners who are coming in must be checked in order not to infect the others they have found inside. So there is no violation of any body’s rights.”

Asked to comment on why Musana was checked after three weeks on remand, Baine explained that the medical procedure depends on whether the doctors are there immediately or not.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze told court that inquiries are almost done as he asked for 14 days to complete.

The trial chief magistrate adjourned the case to April 11 to enable prosecution to wide up with investigations.