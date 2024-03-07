State investigates sureties presented by jailed Tik toker

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is investigating the authenticity of two sureties presented by jailed Tik-toker, Ibrahim Musana who is accused of abusing leaders through his social media account.

State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka asked the Magistrates Court at Buganda Road to be allowed time to investigate the legitimacy of the two sureties; Brenda Namboozo and Ibrahim Sembatya.

Mr Musana presented the two persons as his sureties for court to allow him be released on bail pending trial.

But in response to the application, Mr Birivumbuka told court that he intends to verify the residence of the two persons and also the statements made by Mr Musana on applying for bail.

“Your honor, we seek for an adjournment to verify the residents and everything that has been said by the defense lawyers and two weeks will be enough for us,” Mr Birivumbuka submitted.

Mr Musana has been on remand at Luzira Prison since February 2024 after he was charged with the offence of computer misuse in connection with abusing the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and President Museveni among other leaders.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi granted a seven days period within which the state shall verify the sureties before adjourning the case to March 15.

Prosecution case

The state led by Mr Birivumbuka and Ms Joan Keko contends that between August 2023 and February 2024 in areas of Kampala District, while using a computer via his tik- Tok account identified as Pressure 24/7, Musana shared information which is likely to degrade or demean and promote hostility against four leaders including Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among and State Minister for Information Communication Technology Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.