Jet fuel supplier says airport fuel fiasco didn’t affect business

The fuel supplier for Uganda Airlines, the Dubai-based MixJet FlightSupport, has said the management of the airline is satisfied with their approach despite the July incident at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania, where late delivery of fuel caused a delay in the carrier’s flight.

The East African reported last month that Uganda Airlines was considering cancelling the contract with MixJet Flight Support, after two incidents in which the carrier’s flights were delayed at the airport in Dar es Salaam over the same issue.

“Notice is given for termination of contract with Mixjet and a new competitive and transparent procurement process is initiated to cater for the services currently provided for in the MixJet contract,” The East African quotes the airline as saying.

The newspaper had further quoted Uganda Airlines as saying it was uncomfortable with a clause in the contract with MixJet that requires it to make advance payments for fuel, because it exposes it to possible financial loss, in the event of default by MixJet.

According to a video posted by a passenger on flight UR321 from Dar es Salaam to Entebbe shared online, the flight had been delayed because Uganda Airlines had reportedly not paid for fuel.

But MixJet, in a statement yesterday, said Uganda Airlines is still satisfied with services.

“Uganda Airlines remains on MixJet VIP commercial airlines list as such MixJet has opened a credit line beginning of 2021 to support and solidify Uganda Airlines presence in the region during the unprecedented Covid-19 era. The current management were satisfied with MixJet positive financial support and sent an official letter no. UGD-2021-185 to demonstrate how much they value such approach,” the statement reads in part.

Ms Doreen Mulindwa Nambatya, the head of marketing at Uganda Airlines, said she could not comment about the pronouncement by MixJet. She instead referred this reporter to the chief executive officer of the airlines, who could not be reached by press time.

But last month, Mr Bageya Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport, downplayed the crisis at Julius Nyerere International Airport, saying it had been blown out of proportion. He said the airline was on solid footing and that it is preparing to launch long-haul services once the Covid-related travel restrictions are lifted.

The fuel dealer, in the statement, also refuted allegations of corrupt tendencies.

“It’s important to note that MixJet has a well-known reputation for the last two decades of providing quality service to its clients globally with the highest market standards. Therefore, MixJet find the latest unproved allegations of corrupt conduct quite disturbing and deceptive,” the statement reads.

It continues: “MixJet haven’t and shall not participate in any act for bribery to any operator under any circumstances. These allegations contradict MixJet’s core principles of integrity, transparency and professionalism.”