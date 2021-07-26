Jinja boda boda cyclists flee town, reap big from villages

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

Several boda boda cyclists who have been operating from Jinja Town have shifted to suburbs and villages, where they are reaping big during the lockdown.

Last month, President Museveni announced a 42-day lockdown and barred boda boda riders from ferrying passengers and operating beyond 5pm.

The President also revised the nationwide curfew from 7pm to 5:30am as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Since then, the cyclists say it has become increasingly difficult to operate from town due to the alleged high-handedness by security operatives.

Mr Musa Kalinaki, a cyclist who shifted to Mafubira Ward in Jinja North Division, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that he makes more money plying the Mafubira-Wakitaka-Namulesa route or Mafubira-Bugembe-Wanyange-Kakira axis.

“I used to come to town and sit under a tree until I received at least three calls to earn me Shs6,000 and then go back home; but later, I discovered that there is more money and less police surveillance in the suburbs and villages.

He added: “Before the 42-day lockdown, I was earning about Shs20,000 per day, but now I earn between Shs30,000 and Shs35,000 per day, and only come to town on call.”

Another boda boda rider, who preferred to only be identified as Ssempa, said he quickly established a robust clientele in Mafubira Ward from where he reportedly operates beyond 8pm.

Mr Mubarak Okumu, another cyclist, who used to mainly transport essential workers, said he realised that there is more money in ferrying traders’ merchandise.

“My motorcycle is now being used for ferrying traders’ sacks from villages to markets in town and suburbs. I realised that during the lockdown, it is the farmers with money, not essential workers,” he said.

Although boda boda riders think they have beaten security surveillance, Mr Denis Kakungulu, who resides in Walukuba East Ward, Jinja East Division, said police trail them in unmarked cars.

“On July 19, I had just dropped off a passenger in Danida Village and was heading to park my motorcycle when I was pulled over by an unmarked grey car with an armed policeman and two other occupants,” Mr Kakungulu said.

“A plain-clothed man, who I didn’t know was a policeman, flagged me down and when I insisted on riding away, he struck me to the ground and rode my motorcycle to Walukuba Police Station,” he added, displaying bruises on his left leg.

However, Mr Maurice Niyonzima, the acting district police commander, said he wasn’t aware of the incident.

On boda boda riders violating the presidential directives, Mr Niyonzima said: “Which villages are those? We are going to handle that; we are going to extend the vigilance which is in town to the villages.”

