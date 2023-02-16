Jinja City seeks Shs300m to replace solar lights, sewer covers

Jinja City Council officials have revealed that they need Shs300m to replace all solar lights on Nalufenya-Clive Road West and repair drainage systems.

Officials said the lack of light has caused insecurity on the road. They said thieves have taken advantage of the lack of light on the road to snatch phones and bags from pedestrians, especially women.

In an interview with the Monitor last Friday, Mr Rajab Kito, the city’s public relations officer, said many of the solar lights were knocked down by motorists, while the drainage covers have been damaged by heavy trucks.

“The Council budgeted for about Shs300m for the purchase of new solar lights and batteries on Nalufenya-Clive Road West through money realised from revenue collection this financial year,” Mr Kito said.

He said the engineering department opted to use wood as a temporary measure to cover open manholes to prevent accidents, adding that if anyone gets injured, the council is liable to compensate them.

Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, the mayor, blamed the government for the “irregularities” in the city.

“I am tired of being abused over the bad nature of the roads. Every two to three days, there is an accident on the Jinja City roads at night because the solar lights are not functional yet there is no money for repairing them,” Mr Kasolo said.

Mr Badru Nabugo, the Ripon West chairperson, said he managed to light his area by approaching Umeme which provided specialised security lights at affordable prices.

“Residents are concerned about the darkness on some streets, especially on the two roads leading to the main hospital. Unfortunately, when we invite police to our security meetings, they do not turn up, but the office of Resident City Commissioner and District Internal Security Officer do,” Mr Nabugo said.

Mr Bernard Mugoya, a resident of Amber Court, said it is very risky for motorists to enter Jinja Town at night.

“Two years ago I was attacked by criminals as early as 10pm. What happens is that you find two or three people standing in the darkness pretending to be waiting for a boda boda, but instead planning to rob people,” Mr Mugoya said.

He added that he now uses the Kyabazinga Highway when returning home from Jinja Town.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police spokesperson, said the lack of security lights has nothing to do with the Force.