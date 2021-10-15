Jinja High Court nullifies Bunya South election

By Tausi Nakato More by this Author

The High Court in Jinja Friday declared vacant- the Bunya South seat in Mayuge District after nullifying the January 14 parliamentary election of the incumbent, Mr Iddi Isabirye.

The petition challenging the victory of ruling of National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Mr Isabirye was filed by his closest rival and Independent candidate, Mr Robert Ntende.

Mr Ntende through his lawyers, Mr Jude Byamukama of JByamukama & Co. Advocates and Ivan Wanume challenged the results that were published in the Uganda gazette for being inaccurate and therefore in nullity.

Mr Ntende alleged that the Electoral Commission gazzated wrong results of the election.

He also said that ‘‘the results of ten polling stations especially in Malong Sub-county were marred with several irregularities because his agents were chased and others beaten- so they did not witness the exercise and those ten polling stations had a lot of irregularities.’’

He also noted that his agents were harassed to facilitate ballot staffing.

Mr Ntende contended that he’d have won the election if the affected polling stations were excluded from the tally sheet.

Idd Isabirye with his lawyer Mr Evans Ochieng outside court premises on October 15, 2021. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO.

There was violence and intimidation of Mr Ntende’s supporters which was orchestrated by Mr Isabirye.

Mr Ntende presented a video recording to court showing Mr Isabirye giving some of his supporters Shs400,000.

The Presiding judge, Lady Justice Susan Abinyo said: “The respondent committed illegal practises of bribery and giving donations during election campaigns.This election be set aside and a fresh election be organised,’’ she ruled.

Justice Abinyo also ordered the Electoral Commission and Mr Isabirye to pay Mr Ntende all the costs he has incurred in this case.

Through his lawyers, Mr Evans Ochieng of Ocheng and Company Advocates said he is going to appeal against the judgment of the High Court.

“I want to encourage my supporters to be firm because the victory was handed over to me by you people because the will of the people cannot be disputed,’’ he said.

Seven Candidates contested on this seat including Isabirye Iddi who garnered 19,833 votes and Mr Ntende got 14,364 votes.