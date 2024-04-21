Jinja schools break off earlier over red eyes

Some parents in Jinja have backed a proposal by some schools to close earlier than planned for the first term holiday to contain the red eye disease outbreak, Monitor has established.

Schools officially opened February 5 and were due to close on May 3 for term 1 holidays.

But on Friday, some schools prematurely sent their learners home after discovering that red eyes disease was spreading at high speed with efforts to contain it unsuccessful especially among children in lower classes.

Within a month, Uganda reported over 7500 cases of red eye infections across the country.

Sulaiman Kakaire, one of the parents with a pupil at Ebenezer Standard Primary School, Mpumudde, in Jinja City, said:

“I was worried about my daughter getting infected because it is very contagious and chances of infecting the whole family are high. At home now, we can control the children but at school it is very difficult. We have been ordered to pick the report cards on April 26,’’ he said.

Zainabu Nansubuga, one of the parents at Victoria Nile School in Jinja City emphasized that early closure of schools will reduce disease spread.

“My daughter came back with red eyes from school two weeks ago but now the whole family of 10 including a 3-week old baby is battling infection. All schools that have completed the exams should break off because the disease spreads at a very high rate,’’ she added.





Moreen Katushabe, a parent at Shilo Nile Star Nursery and Primary school said:

“My son in baby class got red eyes and I support early closure of schools because the disease is serious.”

Ayub Kasadha, a parent at Aisha Memorial Centre Primary School in Jinja City told Monitor that his primary two pupils spent three days home after being diagnosed with red eyes.

But Jinja City Education officer Haruna Mulopa said they are unaware of schools that are closing before the official date due to the outbreak of red eyes.

“For the purposes of keeping our children safe and healthy it may be good but we need to be notified,’’ he said.

Mulopa highlighted that only sick children should be sent home not the whole school.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that many red eyes patients present with symptoms such as red eyes, itching, tearing, swelling, grainy, sensation, headache and fever.