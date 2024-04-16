Red eye cases rise to 7,500 in 3 weeks

The above sites can facilitate infectious disease transmission and lead to secondary spread into households and the wider community.



“There are so many cases right now,” Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of public health at the ministry, said.



“But we know this infection is not life-threatening in that it will heal over time. Within two to three days you will get relieved and within a week, you will be completely healed,” he assured.



He warned people against using non-recommended approaches in dealing with red eyes, saying they can cause permanent sight loss.



“So, people should not put other things on their eyes because the eye has a very fine membrane that can be injured, causing blindness. Only clean water will do. Some people are using very unconventional things –they will put herbs and other things and that can damage the eye. The eye is so delicate,” he said.



The Health ministry officials are working with the leaders of Kampala Capital City Authority; the most affected area, and Uganda Prison Services (UPS) to curb the spread.



Dr Kyabayinze said as of April 7, Uganda Prisons had registered at least 4,853 recoveries, whereas 1,044 cases were under isolation. He said schools and private healthcare facilities are mounting a response to community cases.



Dr Kyabayinze said the disease is being caused by a virus.



Among the other strategies that the Ministry said it has employed include the activation of the National Public Health Emergency Operation Centre to boost coordination during the response to the outbreak, activation of the school health task force, improved community sensitisation, and enhanced surveillance in prisons and police cells.



Symptoms

Data from the Health ministry shows that many patients present with symptoms such as red eyes, itching, tearing, swelling, grainy sensation, headache, and fever. The Ministry also said the disease is being caused by a virus.



Prevention and treatment

The ministry, in a statement on preventive measures, urged the public to maintain high sanitation standards and wash hands frequently with clean water and soap.



The ministry also advised people to avoid direct contact with infected individuals, particularly touching the eyes and shaking hands, and refrain from sharing with infected persons items such as pillows, washcloths, towels, eye drops, or eyeglasses.



The ministry also advised people to seek care so they are cured to minimise the spread. Dr Kyabayinze said: “Treatment can be done using creams if it is viral.”



Information from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (eye care), viral conjunctivitis (red eyes) is like a common cold in the eye.



“There is no treatment for the virus and usually you just have to let it heal on its own. Viral pink eye should go away within a week or two without treatment,” information from the Academy’s website reads.



To reduce the symptoms of viral conjunctivitis, the Academy advises that one can take ibuprofen or another over-the-counter pain killer and or use over-the-counter lubricating eye drops (artificial tears).



One can also put a warm, damp washcloth over one‘s eyes for a few minutes. “To make this warm compress, one has to soak a clean washcloth in warm water then wring it out so it’s not dripping. Lay the damp cloth over your eyes and leave it in place until it cools. Repeat this several times a day, or as often as is comfortable,” information from the website reads.



The Academy also advises that one should use a clean washcloth each time so you don’t spread the infection and also use a different washcloth for each eye if you have infection in both eyes.