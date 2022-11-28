Joseph Kabuleta, Sheikh Mwanje arrested

Unknown security operatives have picked former presidential candidate and the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party president, Mr Joseph Kabuleta and taken him to a yet to be known place.

The plain-clothed men reportedly grabbed Kabuleta from his party offices in Bugolobi, Kampala at around 1:00 PM Monday.

A video footage captured by the CCTV cameras at the office show about six plain-clothed men entering his office building. Four of the men approached Kabuleta who was chatting away with two other men and exchanging pleasantries.

They asked him to escort them as one filmed what was happening usingg his mobile phone. One of the men is seen picking Kabuleta's mobile phone before they led him away.

The party spokesperson, Mr Moses Matovu said: "They told us he was being taken to the Criminal Investigations Directorate CID. We followed him at CID but shockingly we were informed that they don’t have him. So currently we don’t know where exactly he is being held.”

The arrest comes shortly after Kabuleta addressed a press conference where he spoke about the recent attacks on security installations and theft of guns in the country.

“We have security issues here, a lot of uncertainties going on here, the president should come out and address the nation on these insecurity problems that are popping up in the country instead of traveling to Vietnam, USA, claiming that he is attracting investors. Who can invest here with this uncertainty around?“ Mr Kabuleta asked before his arrest.

He said the Ugandans should be told whether there is a rebel group that they should be worried about or an insurgency in the East African region.

On November 4, 2022, the CID Commandant summoned Kabuleta for questioning in vain. According to the Police summons, Kabuleta is accused of making tribal-based comments on May 30, 2022.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango declined to comment on the matter and referred our reporter to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, whose phones were unavailable.

Kabuleta's arrest also came hours after unknown men driving a drone picked up Sheikh Ramadhan Mwanje, the former acting Amir of Jamatil Dawatil Salafiya Tablique Community shortly after stepping outside Nakasero Mosque.

The group spokesperson, Siraji Kifampa, said they were yet to establish those behind the arrest and the reasons for their action.

"We don't know who took him but we are trying to establish his whereabouts," he said.

Sheikh Mwanje is one of the suspects facing trial for the murder of Major Muhammad Kiggundu and his bodyguard Sgt. Steven Mukasa on November 26, 2016 at Masanafu Trading Centre in Lubaga Division.

He stayed on remand until June 2019 when the International Crimes Division of the High Court granted him a non-cash bail of Shs20 million and each of his four sureties executed a noncash bond of Shs10 million.

According to Kifampa, Sheikh Mwanje has been returning to court to hear his case and was scheduled to return at 9am today when he was taken.