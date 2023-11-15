Journalist arrested for ‘sabotaging’ Kyabazinga wedding

Police are holding a journalist on allegations of trying to “sabotage” the Busoga Royal Wedding between Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday said the journalist was trying to extort money from Kyabazinga’s father-in-law, also the Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Stanley Bayoole.

“He was blackmailing, trying to extorting Shs200m from the Kyabazinga’s father in-law, while threatening to share certain information with the public regarding his family,” Mr Enanga said in a telephone interview, adding that the suspect has since been released on bond.

This publication established that prior to his arrest, the suspect published some information on his social media platforms alleging that Mr Bayoole is not the biological father of the incoming Queen (Inhebantu) of Busoga Kingdom. Mr Enanga, however, denied the arrest of more suspects.

“No investigation is ongoing and we have not arrested any other suspect apart from the journalist,” he added.

The development comes after Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Muvawala, ordered police to arrest all people behind the alleged fake court documents that are circulating on social media aimed at disrupting preparations for the royal wedding.

“I have formally reported these malicious and defamatory statements to police and other security agencies who have since commenced investigations into these criminal and illicit activities,” Dr Muvawala told journalists at the kingdom headquarters in Bugembe on Saturday last week.

He added: “Investigations have since led to the arrest of some culprits who are offering useful guides on the motives and persons behind those social media blackmail activities. The general public will be notified on subsequent action and prosecution.”

Ms Alison Anne has claimed to be the official wife of the Kyabazinga and has so far released two court injunction threats.

One is from the United Kingdom-based law firm, Anne Cuthbert Solicitors Limited, addressed to the Busoga Kingdom head of clans, in which she claims that the two got married in December 2016 and since then, the Kyabazinga has not divorced her.

The latest, which got the kingdom’s attention, was from Mugerwa and Partners Advocates and Solicitors, addressed to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Busoga Diocese, claiming that their client (Ms Alison) is legally married to William Gabula, the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom and that the couple sired two children.