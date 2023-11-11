Kyabazinga never been married to anyone- Busoga kingdom

Busoga Kingdom has asked police to arrest all individuals that are said to be behind the alleged fake court documents that are circulating on social media with an intent to block the royal wedding.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV is expected to tie the knot with Ms Jovia Mutesi on November 18 at Christ’s Church, Bugembe in Jinja North City Division, and later host their guests to a reception at the monarchy’s Palace in Igenge.

This comes after two letters of a purported court injunction written by UK and Uganda law firms on behalf of a UK-based citizen, Ms Alison Anne Nadiope seeking to block the wedding of the Kyabazinga went viral on social media.

The latest letter is addressed to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Busoga Diocese, signed by Mugerwa and Partners Advocates and Solicitors on behalf of Ms Alison Anna.

“Our client is legally married to William Gabula, the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, having celebrated a civil marriage in December 2016 at Milldam House Bunbaby Road, Portsmouth PO13AF under marriage certificate AK5947291,’’ the letter dated November 8, 2023, reads in part.

The letter further states that the aforementioned marriage culminated with the couple siring two children.



Speaking during a press conference at Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe Town Council in Jinja, the Prime Minister of Busoga, Dr Joseph Muvawala said the content of the letter are both defamatory and false information for which the record needs to be set clear.

Mr Muvawala said the kingdom has formerly reported what he described as malicious and defamatory documents to police and other security agencies who have since commenced investigations.



“The investigations have since led to the arrest of some culprits who are offering useful guides on the motives and persons behind those social media blackmail activities and the general public will be notified on subsequent action and prosecution,’’ he said.

Mr Muvawala has also instructed the Kingdom lawyers to pursue civil and criminal proceedings against all persons involved in circulating the documents.

Kingdom denies children

According the prime minister, the Kyabazinga has never been married to anyone under the known forms of marriage and has never sired any children.

“Kyabazinga has never been married to anyone, has never sired any children, he is not a British citizen and the purported Alison Anne Gabula is unknown to him and has never been married to his majesty,’’ he said.

Mr Muvawala said none of the bishops meant to preside over the royal wedding have received a marriage certificate that Ms Alison alleges exists.

“The Kingdom has since contacted the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu who has confirmed receipt of the same (letter) and notes that the marriage certificate has not been supplied to him,’’ he said.

Ms Alison first dragged the Kyabazinga to court in the United Kingdom (UK) where the alleged civil marriage happened.

Through her lawyers from a UK-based firm, Anne Cuthbert Solicitors Limited, Ms Alison informed the Busoga Kingdom head of clans and clans that she got married to the Kyabazinga in December 2016 and that they have never been divorced.

She contended that once he enters into another marriage, he will be committing bigamy which is punishable under the UK law, whose penalty carries imprisonment for up to six months.

"I call upon all the Basoga, friends of Busoga and the general public to ignore these baseless allegations and treat them with the contempt deserved. In the meantime, we would like to inform you that the king and Inhebantu are in fine and jovial moods gearing up for the historic occasion slated for November 18, 2023 and the Royal wedding central organising committee shall subsequently be releasing the programme and other relevant details for the wedding day," the katukiro said.