Journalists arrested in Obongi released

The Police in Obongi District have unconditionally released the four journalists who had earlier been detained for following up on Ex-MP Hassan Kaps Fungaroo arrest story.

The journalists include; Mr Scovin Iceta, the NMG correspondent, Mr Ronald Debo the News Editor of trans-Nile broadcasting services in Moyo, Mr Mustafa Safi the program manager Voice of the Nile in Moyo and Mr Stephen Unzimai of Radio Pacis Moyo.

Mr Debo said their arrest was meant to divert them from covering the arrest of the former Obongi County MP Mr Fungaroo.

“This is very wrong, we did not do anything wrong by going to cover the arrest of Mr Fungaroo. On arrival, we were made to enter inside, and they prevented us from doing our work, this is against the constitution of the Republic of Uganda,” he said.

Mr Safi said before arrival at the police station, they found a roadblock, and they were stopped from going past the roadblock.

"We then requested to talk to the District Police Commander (DPC) but we were told they were in a meeting and shortly we were told to enter the cell where we were kept for more than 1 hour without recording a statement,” he narrated.

Mustafa condemned the manner in which they were arrested yet they were released with any charges.

"Police should work hand in hand with journalists in the region to disseminate information out to the public. We should work as a team, we should not hate each other while performing state duty,” the Acting Police Spokesperson for North West Nile Region Mr Ignatius Dragudu stated.