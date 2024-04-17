Journalists tipped on prioritising accuracy and ethics

Journalists and communications personnel in Uganda have been tipped on promoting ethical and professional conduct within the media landscape.

This was emphasised in a two-day training at the American Center Kampala, organized by the US Embassy.

Officials stressed the importance of journalists acting as responsible stewards of information, ensuring accuracy and fairness in their reporting.

"As journalists, avoid bias in news. Strive for objectivity, impartiality, balance, and fairness in your reporting. You have a strong weapon that you should use responsibly to build your careers, communities and country," Mr Suhail Mugabi, the US Embassy Press and Media Coordinator, said on Tuesday.

The workshop emphasised the need for journalists to maintain independence and adhere to a professional code of ethics. This includes avoiding bias and critically evaluating information before publishing, particularly in the age of rampant online misinformation.

"Covering a government project does not mean that one is biased and neither does not reporting about it mean that one is objective. It is about personal values that one carries. Be independent and a person of integrity in your reporting," Mr Mugabi said.

The training also highlighted the role of journalists in promoting human rights, transparency, and accountability – crucial elements for a healthy democracy.

Mr Mugabi discouraged organizations from offering journalists transport refunds, arguing that it could create undue influence on reporting.

Mr Johnson Mayamba, a US Exchange alumnus, also a Sub Editor at Monitor Publications Limited, said news in the digital age is saturated with a lot of misinformation, which calls for journalists to be proficient in fact-checking before publishing.

"As media practitioners, you need to equip yourselves with digital literacy skills to differentiate truth and facts from misinformation and propaganda. As for the communications officers, you need to facilitate free access to information to enable journalists to report accurately so that citizens can make informed decisions," he said.