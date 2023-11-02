Joy as 2 vessels are launched to ply Kasenyi- Kalangala routes

Locals were excited after two marine vessels to ply the Kasenyi-Kalangala route were launched on Monday. The vessels, were launched at Kasenyi Landing Site in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner for Kalangala, Mr Henry Ssebunya, said MV Vanessa and MV Nathalie will ensure safe and faster means of transport for passengers from the Kasenyi Landing Site to Lwanabatya Landing Site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District.

“Our people have a lot of challenges especially in the transport sector...As government, we are finding ways to improve the movement of persons on the lake safely like those moving long distances from Kasenyi to Kyamuswa,” he said.

Mr Ssebunya made the remarks during the launch of the vessels operations at Kasenyi Landing Site on Monday where he represented the minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala.

“As government, we have plans to put in place a passenger ship to move people from Kasenyi to Kyamuswa like the one that moves people from Nakiwogo to Kalangala. The proprietors of Nyanza Evergreen waterways, which manage the two vessels, approached the government to operate this route in the meantime” he said.

The Kyamuswa County MP, Mr Moses Kabuusu, said the government inspected the vessels and certified them to transport people on water.

“The boats are first going to operate on four islands of Jaana, Bubeke, Buyange and finally dock at Lwanabatya. However, people living near those islands like Nkese, Kazi Bugaba, Buyovu, Bunjaazi, will be able to connect from there, which are all 15 minutes from the four islands,” he said.

Mr Kabuusu said:“The vessels will give 10 minutes to people off loading at Jaana, Bubeke and Buyange. It’s a bit expensive compared to other means, the luggage will be given to wooden boat operators while taking fewer people. The boats will improve tourism in Kalangala, which is one of the most sought-after districts by tourists in the country.”

Ms Helen Nakimuli, the Kalangala Woman MP, said islanders will benefit the most from this development.

“But we need the government to revisit the lake and carry out mapping to identify rocks, impassable routes, which destroy boats... When you’re going to Bubeke, there’s a rock on the route, when it rains you can’t see it and it’s easily crushed into by boats,” she said.

In August, 20 people lost their lives after a boat they were travelling in from Lwanabatya Landing Site to Kasenyi Landing Site capsized in Lake Victoria after it failed to negotiate through heavy winds.

“All of the incidents that have happened in the past have left us puzzled but beginning today let’s hope we have made the first step in the development of Kyamuswa County to look like Bujumba, which has MV Kalangala that sets off from Nakiwogo Landing Site in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District and docks at Lutoboka in Kalangala,” the Kalangala District LC 5 chairperson, Mr Rajab Semakula, said.

Mr Saidi Kayongo, a resident of Kasenyi Landing Site, said: “Travellers will spend less than two hours from Kasenyi to Lwanabatya, which is about three and a half hours on the wooden boats. Secondly, the vessels will reduce accidents on the lake.”

Mr Kayongo, however, urged the government to fast track the launch of a public vessel that can carry both passengers and cargo for the same route.

The Manager of Operations at Nyanza Evergreen Waterways, Mr Augustine Kibaya, said they will work together with wooden boat operators since the vessels will work from Monday to Friday, for the start.

“If there’s something those operators want to inquire from us they are free to do so and if we have something we need to know from you please help us ,” he said.





Fares

•Kasenyi to Jaana-Shs25,000

•Kasenyi to Bubeke-Shs30,000

•Kasenyi to Buyanga-Shs30,000