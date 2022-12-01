Joy as 23 Kakumiro pupils sit special Uneb math exam 

A total of 23 Primary Seven pupils of St Christine Primary School in Kakumiro District yesterday sat for a special mathematics paper, ending weeks of anxiety.

To avoid a repeat of the November 8 incident in which the pupils missed the exam after they arrived at Mpasana Primary School examination centre late, the school administration booked a private house near Kyakuterekera Primary School where the students spent the night.

The Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) preferred that the pupils sit their exam at Kyakuterekera Primary School, which is 4km away from their school compared to Mpasana Primary School, which is 14 kilometres away.

The excited pupils were up by 5am preparing for the exam. By 7am, all the pupils were already seated in the exam room waiting for the exam.

However, the exams arrived later than expected and the pupils began their exams at 10:35am and not 9am as was planned.

Mr Fredrick Kituuka Mpuuga, a senior examination officer from Uneb, said they got stuck on the way because a truck was blocking the road.

“We too had to manoeuvre through swamps but we finally arrived at the school and pupils were able to sit for their exam,” he said.

He warned that this was a one-off undertaking that should not be a precedent.

“The exercise is an inconvenience to us and pupils and comes with additional costs,’’ Mr Mpuuga said.

On November 17, the Uneb executive director, Mr Dan Odongom, said the decision to set a special paper followed a consultative meeting between the examination body and the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni.

The head teacher of St Christine Primary School, Mr Athella Brotherson, commended Uneb and the Kakumiro District leaders for coming to their rescue.

The Kakumiro District Inspector of Schools, Ms Mary Kyofuna, thanked Uneb and other stakeholders for their efforts in pushing for the special exam.

Mr Moses Tibesigwa, a parent, said parents are relieved that the pupils were allowed to sit for a special paper.

“After our children missed the paper, we consulted different stakeholders including our leaders and they promised that the issue was going to be worked on,’’ Mr Tibesigwa said.