Joy as Gombe Hospital gets  maternity ward, staff houses

Local leaders and health workers at Gombe General Hospital in Butambala District are in a joyful mood after the facility acquired new infrastructure.

Funding worth Shs6 billion has seen the construction of a fully equipped maternity ward and new staff quarters at the hospital.

“Because of lack of accommodation, some health workers have been commuting from home and sometimes reporting late for duty, others could completely abscond from duty hence affecting service delivery, but with additional 18 units, this is likely to come to an end,” Dr Joseph Mbuga, the hospital superintendent, said on Wednesday.

The two new structures were commissioned by the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, on Wednesday.

Dr Mbuga said the existing staff quarters (nine units) are also going to get a face lift at a cost of Shs2.8 billion.

Ms Nabbanja urged health workers and hospital users to put the new structures and equipment to good use.

“I urge health workers who are going to use these new staff quarters to maintain them well because they have been built to international standards, if possible try to use the new technology such as cooking gas to keep the paint shining,” she said.

Ms Monica Nantumbwe, a mother of five and resident of Gombe Town Council, said she delivered all her children from the facility, but there has been lack of basic equipment and supplies in the maternity ward over the years.

“We are happy that we now have a better maternity facility and whatever is needed by mothers is now available, we are grateful to the government,” she said.

Mr Khalid Lumima, the chairperson Gombe Town Council, commended the UPDF Engineering Brigade that undertook the construction works for delivering quality work.