Joy as travelers rush to begin using new Kayunga-Nakasongola road

The newly constructed Kayunga-Nakasongola road across river Ssezibwa on Saturday turned into a bee-hive of activities as travelers rushed to the highway to use it to cross to either side.

On Saturday alone, about 100 travelers from either districts en route various destinations crossed the river using the new road that has seemingly turned into a tourist attraction to locals.

Some of the travelers were seen crossing with their herds of cattle while others were seen carrying different types of merchandise that included charcoal, bananas, foodstuffs, chicken and others.

Vehicles, some carrying goods, too were seen crossing the river.

Some excited residents from Bbaale Sub-county and neighbouring areas gathered in groups at the bridge and watched as travelers crossed the 36m bridge.

“We thank government for this road which will make it easy to travel from and to Nakasongola district,” Mr Moses Matovu, one of the residents said happily.

A truck driver identified as Mr James Kamuze, said he had previously travelled via Kampala to Nakasongola which took more of his time and fuel but with the shorter route, he would be able to save some money.

A truck crossing the new Kayunga-Nakasongola road bridge. PHOTOS/ FRED MUZAALE

Speaking to this publication at the site, Mr Henry Kinalwa, an engineer working with Omega Construction Ltd, the company that was awarded the tender to construct the Shs21 billion road, said 96 percent of the construction works have been completed , adding that they are now trying to complete the remaining four percent.

“Travelers have now got some relief. They have been using risky canoes to cross to either district but now they can cross easily and with their goods, even at night,” Mr Kinaalwa said.

Mr Kinaalwa added that currently travelers were free to use the road although it has not been totally completed.

On completion, it will be commissioned, said Mr Kinaalwa.

The 3.6 km road that connects Kayunga district at Jjiira to Nakasongola district at Bulandi landing site will act as a shorter route for travellers from Kayunga and Nakasongola districts, who currently incur high transport costs and spend a lot of time as they have to go through Kampala before proceeding to either district.

Mr Charles Tebandeke the Bbaale County Member of Parliament described the new road as “an agent for development”.

“This road is going to benefit many other parts of the country and also decongest many current highways,” Mr Tebandeke said.