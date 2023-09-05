Judicial Service Commission appoints 12 officers

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 12 judicial officers at various ranks to service.

According to a statement released by Ms Maria Theresa Nabulya, the acting senior communications officer of the Commission, the appointed officers include five deputy registrars, one assistant registrar, one Chief Magistrate, one Principal Magistrate Grade One, and Two Senior Magistrates Grade One in acting capacity.

Also appointed are two Magistrate Grade Ones on probation.

“These appointments are to replace judicial officers who were recently appointed to higher positions in the service, or to fill a vacancy upon early retirement of a judicial officer, or to replace newly appointed officers who did not take up their appointments,” the September 1 statement reads in part.

Some of the new recruits were in private practice while others were picked and promoted from within the Judiciary.

The commission further said in accordance with Article 148(A) of the Constitution, they have also appointed non judicial staff in the Judiciary including five senior personal secretaries, one personal secretary, five court clerks/interpreters, 65 process servers, and 22 office attendants.

Previously before the coming into the effect of the Judiciary Act, 2020, non-judicial staff would be recruited by the Public Service Commission. The Judicial Service Commission is a government body that is constitutionally mandated to recruit and discipline errant judicial officers.

ACTING DEPUTY REGISTRAR

Name and previous designation

1. Ms Mutatiina Natukunda Angella Private Practice

2. Mr Nkwasibwe Ivan Government Ministry, Department or Agency

3. Ms Aisia Suzanne Musooli Government Ministry, Department or Agency

4. Ms Arinaitwe Goretti Government Ministry, Department or Agency

5. Mr Kinobe Binega Rogers Government Ministry, Department or Agency

ACTING ASSISTANT REGISTRAR

6. Ms Mutatiina Natukunda Angella Government Ministry, Department or Agency

ACTING CHIEF MAGISTRATE

7. Mr Seruwo Benjamin Martin Judiciaryn

ACTING PRINCIPAL MAGISTRATE GRADE ONE

8. Ms Jatiko Winnie Nankya Judiciary

ACTING SENIOR MAGISTRATE GRADE ONE

9. Mr Kasule Sumaya Rutahirwe Judiciary

10. Mr Kaibei Cherotich Judiciary