Judicial service commission appoints 42 officers

The Commissioners Addressing Journalists at the Judicial Service Commission in Kampala. Photo | URN

By  Anthony Wesaka

  • This is the first time the Judicial Service Commission is appointing staff as it was previously done by the Public Service Commission.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has in a recruitment exercise appointed 42 judicial officers.

Those appointed include 14 deputy registrars, eight deputy registrars and 20 Chief Magistrates in acting capacity for one year, bringing the total number of recruits to 42.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), during its 59th sitting has appointed 42 Judicial Officers at various levels of Judiciary service,” a statement released by the JSC on Saturday read in part.

At the same sitting, the Commission also appointed 22 court clerks and 33 office attendants.

“This is the first time that the Commission has appointed staff of these categories as they were previously recruited by the Public Service Commission. This is in line with Article 148A of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda,” the JSC statement, signed by Ms Maria Theresa Nabulya, the communications officer, stated.

It added: “The appointment of these Judicial Officers and support staff will go a long way in improving access to justice and to reduce case backlog in courts across the country.”

Those appointed Deputy Registrars are; Agnes Alum, Samuel Olumo,  Francis Matenga Dawa, Faisal Umar Mulalira, Jane Mugala,  Sarah Tusiime  Bashaija Barungi, Loe Karungi, Patricia Amoko Muhumuza,  Emmy Geoffrey Sayekwo, Robert Mukanza, Didas  Muhumuza Didas, Jessica Chemeri, George  Obong, Josephine Kayondo and Josephine Kabasinguzi .

Assistant Registrars include; Oliver Nantamu, Hellen Edimu, Jude Okumu  Muwone, Emmanuel Bamwiite, Dorothy Kyampaire,  Nassif Umar Mubiru, Christa Namutebi,  Maureen Eunice Ijang.

The newly appointed Chief Magistrates include; Hood Matovu, Agnes Shelagh Nantaawo, Joan  Acaa Ketty, Lydia Kambedha, George Kunihira, Paul Matyama, Moses  Mushebebe Nabende, and Sikhoya Naume.

Others are; Christine Nantege Christine, Nazifah Namayanja,  Vueni Raphael, Winifred Naigaga  Kyobiika, Jackline Kagoya, Marion  Ninsiima, Alleluya Glory, Cyrus Ssennoga Mawano, Esther Nyadoi, Eunice Akullu, Abrahams Achok  Moding, and  Innocent David Omara.

The majority of the appointees are already judicial officers in different positions in the Judiciary and have been elevated. Other appointees come from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Inspectorate of Government, Law Development Centre, and Private Practice among other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the government.

