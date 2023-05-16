Judiciary driver arrested after complaining about low salary

A driver employed by the Judiciary, Mr Stanley Kisambira, has been arrested by the police in Kampala to facilitate an investigation into his recorded claims made in audio clips.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the police opened a general inquiry file on Monday evening at Central Police Station to investigate the allegations made by Kisambira in the audio, where he claimed he could cause an accident with the principal inside.

“I am a driver. I can ram into a stationery trailer, killing all occupants, including the judge and bodyguard," he says in the audio.

Owoyesigyire states that Kisambira is a driver for a judge attached to Mbale High Court, but does not mention his/her name.

In the audio clips, Kisambira is heard complaining about salary disparities in the judiciary for drivers and expressing his dissatisfaction with earning Shs200,000 since joining the justice system in 2008.

The Judiciary had earlier released a statement addressing Kisambira's audio. They acknowledged his concerns and provided clarifications to shed light on the matter.

"While the approved salary for drivers may be inadequate, the Judiciary leadership resolved that the allowances for all non-judicial staff (including drivers) in the institution be enhanced in line with CSI No.6 of 2018 on duty facilitating allowance" read the statement from Jamson Karemani, the Judiciary Spokesperson.

“This was an intervention to facilitate the lower cadre of staff, specifically non-judicial staff whose salaries have not been enhanced. As a result of the above intervention, each driver is paid a reasonable consolidated monthly allowance paid out on a quarterly basis. Added together with the salary, the total monthly payment for a driver is over Shs1 million,” the statement further reads.

The payments, Judiciary emphasised, exclude duty-facilitating allowances and operational funds.

Regardless of one’s payment, management said every staff member benefits from health insurance services.

On social media platforms, Kisambira has been hailed as brave for exposing the low salaries of judiciary rank-and-file members.

This reporter has learnt that a fundraising campaign has been initiated to support Kisambira in obtaining legal representation and welfare.

The campaign encourages donations, emphasizing Kisambira's role as a whistleblower who spoke out about the exploitation of judiciary drivers earning a mere Shs200,000, be supported. The flyer states: "Kisambira is ready to be punished or sacked but won't be silenced."