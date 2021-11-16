Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Judiciary score card

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo signs on a placard during the launch of the Judiciary’s annual performance report for the last financial year at the High Court in Kampala yesterday. Left is Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  ANTHONY WESAKA

What you need to know:

  • The performance report highlighted a 49 percent case disposal rate despite the pandemic disruptions.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo yesterday gave the first state of the Judiciary address in which he detailed achievements, challenges and recommendations realised in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.