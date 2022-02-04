Jury still out on landmark crackdown on rebels in eastern DR Congo

A soldier with the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is seen on the Mbau-Kamango road in the Beni district on December 08, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Late last year, Ugandan and Congolese troops launched an unprecedented offensive against the deadliest militia in eastern DR Congo, but two months later, the operation's effectiveness remains unclear.
Kinshasa says the joint mission against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) -- which the so-called Islamic State describes as its affiliate -- is succeeding, even going so far as to say the rebels are "at bay". 

