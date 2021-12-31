Justice Aweri-Opio lashes at Bishops, MPs for failing Lango

Justice Rubby Aweri-Opio speaks at a thanksgiving meeting at Coronation Park, Lira City on December 29, 2021. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • The Lira Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Lawrence Egole, noted that the region is underdeveloped because of corruption, warning that if people do not join hands in the fight against the vice, the future is going to be too dark.

Justice Rubby Aweri-Opio of the Supreme Court has criticized bishops and Members of Parliament from Lango sub-region for “failing poor population who are struggling with life and are living in deep pain”.

