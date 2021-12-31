Justice Aweri-Opio lashes at Bishops, MPs for failing Lango

Justice Rubby Aweri-Opio of the Supreme Court has criticized bishops and Members of Parliament from Lango sub-region for “failing poor population who are struggling with life and are living in deep pain”.

“Lango as a tribe used to be very proud and hardworking. They were democratic, inspirational, and trustworthy while their hearts were pure and they could keep their hands clean. Also, the seasoned warriors were quick to forgive and used to seek peace by diplomacy and negotiation, and consensus-building. However, the original values that kept the tribe together for centuries are slowly fading away, resulting in people being poor and the region is underdeveloped as leaders continue to conflict on several fronts everywhere,” Justice Aweri-Opio remarked during the thanksgiving meeting convened by Lango Religious Leaders’ Forum and Tecel Community Group at Coronation Park, Lira City, on Wednesday.

He said that the original Lango values are fading away because the lawmakers who represent the people of Lango in Parliament and the servants of God are not doing their work.

“I am not satisfied with the work of religious leaders. Your outreach is very poor. Bishops sit only in their offices and they move out [to meet the community] once a month. Reverends are only concerned about their retirement benefits. MPs, you have failed us. You are not lifting up the electorate but you are destroying them by giving them handouts,” Justice Aweri-Opio said.

Mr Franco Ojur, the presidential advisor in charge of political affairs in Lango, said: “We need to conquer our deep-seated inferiority complex. We should walk the talk. We are not going to talk about poverty when you have nothing to show,” he said.

The Lira Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Lawrence Egole, noted that the region is underdeveloped because of corruption, warning that if people do not join hands in the fight against the vice, the future is going to be too dark.

Bishop Emeritus, John Charles Odurkami, also the chairperson of Lango Religious Leaders’ Forum, said not everything is lost.

“As your spiritual leaders, we commit and seek to partner with you in championing among others; unity, peacebuilding, and reconciliation efforts as fundamental pillars of nation-building and development,” he said, adding that poverty eradication can be archived through strengthening family values, work morals, organising the community to coexist and work together.

“We know there are personal interests, we even have our different political affiliations but we are saying that if you are a representative of the people of Lango, you should prioritize the interests of the people,” he added.

Mr Moses Junior Okot B’tek, the Kioga County Member of Parliament, said that members of Lango Parliamentary Group are more united than ever.