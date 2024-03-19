Justice Buteera calls for alternative dispute-resolution mechanisms

The Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda, Richard Buteera has implored the newly appointed Registrars and Magistrates to focus on delivering timely court judgments, and rulings in addition to attending to the different justice needs in their jurisdictions.

“Tap from the experiences of retired judicial officers and senior advocates in your areas to help in the implementation of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). It is a good strategy to resolve disputes in a cheaper, quicker and friendly manner,” he said.

Justice Buteera said this while officiating at the opening of a one-week induction workshop for the newly appointed judicial officers at Colline Hotel in Mukono on Monday.

He noted that Magistrates and Registrars form the majority of judicial officers in the Judiciary and are always closer to people seeking judicial services and therefore it is inevitable to equip them with practical knowledge and necessary skills to effectively perform their duties.

Justice Buteera condemned the habit of reporting late at duty stations, saying it is partly contributing to increasing case backlog which the top managers of the judiciary will not tolerate.

“We are required to be at work by 8.00AM because when registrars and magistrates don’t keep time, the support staff will not. So, endeavour to serve as best examples and role models to those you supervise because failure to observe time leads to case backlog, delayed trials and loss of public trust in the court system,” he emphasized

The Executive Director for the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) Justice Damalie N. Lwanga noted that the induction of new judicial officers is the cornerstone of the effectiveness of the court system in Uganda.