Kabale gets Shs530m school for orphans

At least 370 orphans and several vulnerable children in Kishaze Village, Rubaya Sub-county in Kabale District have a ray of hope following the establishment of a school in the area .

Construction of the school, which will consist of two classroom blocks, is currently at 61 percent.

The construction is funded by the Lions clubs of Kabale, Kisoro, and Ntungamo districts and expected to cost Shs539.4m.

When the school commences operations, all learners will only pay Shs20,000 per year for meals, according to Mr Spencer Twinobuhungiro, the initiator of the Kishaze Orphans Project, a non-governmental organisation, which will manage the school.

During a tour of the school on Monday, Mr Nelson Atukwase, the Rubaya Sub-county chairperson, said while the village had a government-aided Kishaze Primary School, the facility is not enough to cater for the large number of pupils in the area.

He added that the school dropout rate in the sub-county stands at 64 percent and blamed this on hunger and the vulnerability of families.

Mr Twinobuhungiro said there are many orphan children in the village, many of whom lost their parents to HIV/Aids.

He said the caregivers of the children are struggling to make ends meet and many are unable to send the children to school.

He said the organisation hopes to start providing meals and scholastic materials for the children.

This is one of the projects set to be implemented by the Lions Clubs of Uganda following a Shs411b donation by the Lions Clubs International. The second project will be carried out in Packwach District.

The former Kabale District Lions Clubs governor, Mr John Bosco Ntangare, said: “I highly believe that this is one of the projects that we are implementing that will have a special impact on the people. It is not a roadside project and the very vulnerable populations we are looking for are in areas such as Rubaya. These children will have a better school environment, they will have the cost of education reduced but also this village will change.”