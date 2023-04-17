Kabale, Leeds varsities partner to offer free surgical services

The Surgical Department of Kabale University School of Medicine with support from Leeds University in the United Kingdom and the Rural Surgery Innovations Organisation in India have partnered to offer free specialised surgical services in Kigezi Sub-region.

The Gasless Laparoscopic Surgery services were launched last week at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital after Leeds University donated equipment worth £2,000 (about Shs9.2 million) while Kabale University provided doctors from its surgical department.

The head of the Surgical Department at Kabale University School of Medicine, Dr Robert Mugarura, is leading the institution’s doctors while Dr Gnanaraj Jesudian is in charge of the international doctors.

“The Gasless Laparoscopic Surgery free services were launched at Kabale Hospital main theater on Tuesday [last week] and 18 patients were lined up to benefit from this arrangement. The Surgical Department of Kabale University is providing human resources, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital providing the working space, while Leeds University and the Rural Surgery Innovations Organisation in India are providing equipment and expertise. This surgical camp is expected to end on April 22. The trained Ugandan doctors shall continue offering free gasless laparoscopic surgeries to the people in Kigezi Sub-region,” Dr Robert Mugarura said.

He added that although the Gasless Laparoscopic Surgery is expensive on the open market, the financial and equipment support will sustain free services to the local population.

Patients that require the Gasless Laparoscopic Surgery include those with fertility problems, unexplained abdominal pains, appendix, and gallbladder stones.

“Gasless Laparoscopic Surgery is 10 times more expensive compared to the local open surgeries because of the equipment and the expertise required. We are grateful to our partners because this offer will serve our local population well since the wounds under this arrangement take about one week to heal unlike the traditional medical surgeries that take about six weeks. Other advantages of Gasless Laparoscopic Surgery include minimal scars, no big surgery wounds, early return to normal activities and discharge from hospitals,” Dr Mugarura said.

Dr Jesudian said the donated equipment can last for about 15 years, depending on the care given to it.

“The techniques to use the Gasless Laparoscopic Surgery equipment are easy to learn and the process is safe for patients. We shall continue to support the surgical department of Kabale University School of Medicine and Kabale Regional Referral Hospital to ensure that these services remain free to patients,” Dr Gnanaraj said.

A 34-year-old woman, whose fallopian tubes were operated during the Gasless Laparoscopic Surgery health camp at Kabale Hospital, said she was feeling okay just a day after the operation.

“I feel I should be discharged because I am not feeling any pain. The surgery was successful and I was told by the doctors that my fallopian tubes were blocked for 5-years because of an infection I had. I hope after the opening of these tubes, I will be able to conceive because I have never had a child despite being married for seven year,” the patient, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, said.

The director of Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Filbert Nyeko, welcomed the support.

“I welcome this development although I am waiting to be informed about the sustainability of this programme in this facility,” Dr Nyeko said.