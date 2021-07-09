Kabale registers drop in Covid cases, admissions

Officials attribute the development to adherence to the set Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Cases of Covid-19 infections, hospitalisation, and deaths in Kabala District seem to be declining, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC), has said.

Mr Darius Nandinda said: “The coronavirus cases in the district are reducing because people are adhering to the set Covid-19 guidelines. If the guidelines are fully adhered to, cases of coronavirus may soon be no more in our district,” Mr Nandinda added.

Mr Nandinda was speaking at the Kabale District Covid-19 Taskforce meeting at the district headquarters on Thursday.

He also asked the district leaders, especially civil servants in the agriculture department, to concentrate on extension services for food security besides health education on stopping the spread of coronavirus.

The acting Kabale District health officer, Mr Alfred Besigensi, attributed the reduced Covid-19 cases to increased health education and community mobilisation through mass media, especially radio.

“In the week ending July 7, only seven people tested positive for coronavirus, with 183 patients under home-based care, and 62 admitted in hospitals, unlike June 14, where 105 people tested positive, with 409 under home-based care and 69 admitted in hospitals,” Mr Besigensi said.

He added that out of 1,318 confirmed coronavirus cases since its resurgence in May, Kabale District has seen a total of 1,073 patients recovering from the virus.

Mr Nandinda also warned police officers manning roadblocks against harassing essential workers, especially medical personnel and journalists.

He said the district security committee was investigating several reports of some journalists and health workers being harassed by the police as they enforce the Covid-19 guidelines.

“Disturbing essential workers disrupts their service to the community,” Mr Nandinda said.

But he warned the essential workers against breaching the presidential directives on Covid-19 because the move is aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly disease in the area. He also threatened to close all the shops in Kabale town that do not provide water and soap to their customers for washing hands.

The acting Kabale district police commander, Mr Henry Kisembo, asked the essential workers to respect the Covid-19 guidelines to avoid harassment.