Kadaga roots for teachers’ houses in school designs

The First Deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, is advocating for the inclusion of staff houses in school construction designs to improve the infrastructure and teaching-learning process.

Ms Kadaga, who doubles as the Kamuli District Woman MP, made the call while commissioning a Shs2b school construction project at Bugondha Primary School, Mbulamuti Sub-county in Kamuli District at the weekend.

“Yes, we now have complete school structures, but these buildings which will attract more learners need effective teachers’ residences instead of teachers trekking for 10 kilometres; so, we request that teachers’ houses be included in the construction design sites,” Ms Kadaga said.

The school, which was constructed by Union Vision Missions, a Korean Christian organisation, comprises seven classrooms, an annexed church and hall, and offices.

Ms Kadaga reminded the donors that in their 2019 discussion, they had zeroed on both primary and secondary schools construction at Bugondha, Bugulusi (both in Mbulamuti Sub-county, Kamuli District) and Isengero in Busiki, but were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Speaker of Parliament also tasked local leaders and schools to ensure effective teaching, make their teaching and learning process “pleasurable and attractive” to the learners and above all, work for improved performance and ensure completion rate for girls through follow-up of learners.

Donor funding

Speaking on behalf of the donors, the President of Rev Kim and Kosin University, Lee Byung Soo, said with Union Vision Missions Uganda, they are out to improve access to education in rural areas and build the spiritual growth of children and parents for better communities.

“In order to raise children of faith, intelligent and well educated, we pledge to construct 300 schools in Uganda and 3,000 churches in Africa to boost education and spiritual growth.

“Because of our association with Ms Kadaga, we commit to construct and improve five more schools in Kamuli,” Rev Kim announced.

Mr Maxwell Kuwembula, the chairperson of Kamuli District, commended the Korean organisation for helping the government’s, disclosing that this financial year, the district budget provision has only eight schools and six staff houses yet the district has 174 government-aided primary schools.