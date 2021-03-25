Kadaga takes on Oulanyah

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu More by this Author

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga yesterday launched her bid for the third term in office, setting stage for the race.

At the launch of her re-election campaign at Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Kampala, Ms Kadaga attacked her critics, specifically Mr Oulanyah whom she accused of not performing.

The Speaker said lies have been peddled against her by competitors who portray her as a non-performer or someone who is not loyal to the NRM.

Ms Kadaga accused Mr Oulanyah of running away from presiding over the age limit debate and has since turned hostile to her assignments.

The age limit Bill, which saw Parliament remove Article 102(b) of the Constitution, was passed in December 2017 and it paved way to President Museveni seeking re-election in 2021.

“There are some liars in NRM who say I don’t like the Movement. For those who were in Parliament, you saw how tense the situation was during the age limit (debate). I was in America and then passed through London to accompany the Teso people because their cultural leader was visiting. My deputy called me saying there was something he couldn’t handle,” Ms Kadaga said.

She added :“I came straight into fire. The chairs were flying. My deputy run away out of the country. ”

Ms Kadaga said since then, Mr Oulanyah has been dodging assignments.

The Speaker said he refused to chair the House in December 2019 when Uganda was hosting the East African Parliamentary games and also during the consideration of the Sugar Bill, which she had wanted to distance from due to conflict of interest as a person from the sugarcane growing region of Busoga.

Ms Kadaga said the decision to keep chairing alone was reached after Mr Oulanyah in December 2019 and January 2020 refused to take a similar assignment.

“In December he wrote to me that he was going away and in January I was supposed to be in Canada (but) he told me he was going to Germany. We have no business with Germany as Parliament. I cancelled my trips to Bahrain and Iran, I said let me stay because for three months he has not worked,” she said.

Although Ms Kadaga invited 150 to the official launch of her campaigns, about 100 turned up.

Kadaga’s campaign team is headed by Isingiro South MP Alex Byarugaba Bakunda as National Chairman and is being deputised by newly elected MP for Okoro County, Mr Gabriel Okumu.

Ms Kadaga has also appointed some of the Opposition MPs to play a key role in her bid to win the third term.

In 2013, Mr Oulanyah told a KFM talkshow that he felt he was being used by Ms Kadaga to oversee the passing of controversial laws.

He said one such incident involved the passing of the Petroleum (Exploration, Development and Production) Bill, 2012. Mr Oulanyah said one time he had just arrived in the country from the US on the eve of the voting on the Bill in November 2012 when he got a call from Ms Kadaga.

“I arrived at Entebbe at about 11pm, then my security tells me the Speaker wants to talk to me. I picked up the call then she said, ‘Honourable Oulanyah, chair the House tomorrow’. My feet were swollen. I said madam, what is the issue? She said I have finished with the oil Bill, just come and process the voting.”

On CEC decision

Concerning talk that she needs to give way for her deputy with a view that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM decided in 2016 to maintain a status quo, Ms Kadaga challenged the narrative, saying that agreement was not binding.

“The CEC of 2015 is an old CEC. It did its work and finished. Last year another CEC came in and it has not yet sat. All I said was why are you pushing me out?” Ms Kadaga said before warning that there are people who are using the State House switch board to call newly elected MPs telling them that the President has taken a decision on who should be elected Speaker.

“These people who are using the switch board of State House saying the President has directed. This is not right. The President has not directed anything and when you receive those calls, tell them you want to speak to the President,” she said.

The CEC, which is chaired by Mr Museveni, is the top policy-making organ of the NRM party, and it vets who the party parliamentary caucus will front as candidate for Speaker and Deputy.

Ms Kadaga is the 2nd National Vice Chairperson (female) while Mr Oulanyah is the vice chairperson for northern region.

Mr Oulanyah’s team yesterday chose to ignore Ms Kadaga’s attacks.

Others in the race are Mr Ibrahim Ssemujuju Nganda (FDC) and Mr Richard Sebamala(DP).

