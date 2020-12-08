Kainobwisho appointed new URSB boss

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

The Board of Directors at Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has appointed Ms Mercy Kainobwisho as the Registrar General.

Ms Kainobwisho’s appointment follows the departure of Mr Bemanya Twebaze who was recently elected the Director General, Africa Intellectual Property Organisation.

A statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance said Ms Kainobwisho emerged the successful candidate after beating seven others during internal interviews on December 2.

The 41-year-old lawyer previously served as the director of Intellectual Property at URSB, head of Business Services Bureau and manager of Intellectual Property.