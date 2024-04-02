Kakwano: Man in heart of Museveni’s NRA war dies

Ernest Kakwano, 89, has bowed out after living an illustrious life.

Kakwano and his family will be especially remembered for smuggling Museveni’s children out of the country, just two days before he launched the protracted Luweero Triangle Bush War that ran from 1981 to 1986.

A trained accountant and an astute businessman, Kakwano played a crucial role in drafting recruits into NRM ranks to fight in the bush war that eventually ushered the NRA/NRM to power in January 1986.

Those close to Kakwano describe him as a principled man who had the charm of winning support from the unlikeliest of the people. Only days before Museveni and his rebels launched the brutal five-year guerilla war, Kakwano’s wife is said to have driven Museveni’s family across the borders into Kenya.

“Kakwano was an active member of UPM [Uganda Patriotic Movement] and was always fond of President Museveni. His wife Alice Kinkuhaire is the one who drove Museveni’s children Natasha, Muhoozi, and other sisters into Kenya. While Kakwano was a member of the external committee of the National Resistance Army (NRA) in Nairobi, he hosted all the injured members of the struggle, including Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Lt Gen Tumukunde yesterday described Kakwano as a hero who sustained the rebellion that ushered in the NRM government in 1986.

“This morning, I received a call informing me of the passing of a dear friend, hero and committed member of the NRA/NRM External Wing, Comrade Ernest Kakwano. Ernest and his wife Alice were part of the support system that sustained the struggle both in Uganda and in exile. The Kakwanos, alongside several other NRA External Wing members, provided unwavering support to many injured NRA combatants-turned refugees, including myself and others, in every possible manner, often in very risky circumstances,” he said.

“I am grateful to the Almighty for the life and works of Ernest. My deepest and heartfelt condolences go to you, Alice, the children, family, friends and the veterans of the NRA struggle. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the former prime minister of Uganda, yesterday said Kakwano played a critical role in ensuring that State enterprises became profitable ventures at a time when the economic situation was very dire.

“My family and I have, with deep sorrow, received the sad news of the passing of our comrade, Ernest Kakwano. Ernest Kakwano and his wife Alice are outstanding patriots who strongly supported and worked for the NRM/Army, both during and after [Luweero Bush War] liberation,” he said.

“Ernest, a trained accountant and an accomplished businessman, assisted a number of State enterprises, to stand on their own and to become commercially viable under challenging circumstances. Comrade Kakwano leaves a legacy of love and sacrifice for his country, hard work, and dependability. We convey our sympathies and condolences to Alice, the children, and the country. May Ernest Kakwano’s soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Mr Elly Karuhanga, the former Nyabushozi County Member of Parliament, said Kakwano, the son of late Bagunda and Bwerere, was a soft-spoken person who was liked and loved by many because of his attractive and magnetic personality.

“I am probably the only person in his generation who knows him from his childhood in Primary School at Kyamuhunga, which I and my brother.too attended. Our families were extremely connected because his father and his uncles grew up as young children at our grandfather’s place. He belongs to the Basiita clan but I am of the Bashambu clan, but our families are intertwined and it was difficult to know whether he was a Musiita or not,” he said.

“I can describe him as a very humble, soft-spoken personality. He was an extremely likable, attractive and magnetic personality and exuded trust and confidence while we enjoyed his company,” Karuhanga added.

He also said Kakwano was a difficult man to walk away from once he sat down with one for a conversation.

“He had a trait of complimenting other people in their absence. He appreciated the positive side of his friends and completely downplayed their negative,” Karuhanga said.

Kakwano, a trained accountant, studied at Uganda College of Commerce Nakawa before joining Nairobi University for a Bachelor of Commerce.

While in Nairobi, Kakwano was with current ministers Matia Kasaija of Finance, Francis Mwebesa of Trade and Cooperatives, and others. After graduation, Kakwano had a teaching stint at Mbarara High School. He thereafter worked at Kilembe Mines, and headed the Uganda Coffee Marketing Board from 1987 until he retired.

He was also the chairman of Kampala Club for five years. The Club, in the heart of Kampala in the upscale Nakasero suburb, is famed for hosting the who is who in the country’s high social and professional fields.

What they said...

Odrek Rwabwogo, President Museveni’s son-in-law

‘‘Kakwano was a gentle man who rose through the ranks and was one of the first Ugandans to own a car dealership.

“Ernest Kakwano who passed away on Easter Sunday at 89 was a gentle, gracious man and friend of many young people. He was a committed entrepreneur starting in 1975 with his own car dealership and ending up with a printing house in Entebbe when he left the Coffee Marketing Board. We gave him a mentorship award in 2023,” he said.

Michael Katungi

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of our great patriot, elder, and statesman Ernest Kakwano. His contribution towards the NRA’s revolutionary struggle here and abroad remains imprinted in our hearts. God speed. R.I.P.”

Asan Kasingye, former Assistant IGP

‘‘Sad news. He welcomed me to Entebbe, my first duty station in 1990, gave me the insight of the area and gave me a weekly crime prevention strip in the ‘Market Place’ his newspaper. He was patriotic, helpful and thoughtful. May His soul rest in eternal peace.”

Augustine Ruzindana

“It’s very sad. I’ve just learned of the death of a dear friend, Ernest Kakwano. I talked to him in January and I didn’t think his life was threatened in any way. He and his wife Alice contributed tremendously during the 1981-1986 [Luweero Triangle Bush War] struggle. Rest in Peace,’’

Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Special Envoy for Special Duties, Office of the President

‘‘My family and I have, with deep sorrow, received the sad news of the passing of our comrade Ernest Kakwano. Ernest Kakwano and his wife Alice are outstanding patriots who strongly supported and worked for the @NRMOnline, Army, both during and after liberation. Ernest, a trained accountant and an accomplished businessman, assisted several state enterprises, to stand on their own and to become commercially viable, under challenging circumstances. Comrade Kakwano leaves a legacy of love and sacrifice for his country, hard work and dependability. We convey our sympathies and condolences to Alice, the children, and the country. May Ernest Kakwano’s soul rest in eternal peace.’’

On twitter

ETK Bakama @ErivasitaK

Rest in perfect Peace Ernest Kakwano. You have fought the good fight. I remember worked well with you and your staff as a Trusted MTN Distributor in the Entebbe Zone; during our time.

Kigai Moses @KigaiMoses3

Very sad as young generation we are very grateful to everybody who has made a contribution to the stability of our dear country Uganda regardless of our political colours, religion and status. Uganda belongs to u all God bless MHSRIP

Kastiro @kasbana

Sorry for the loss. He was such a good man I had opportunity to work with on safe movements of coffee trade security, in late 1980s in Kampala, Nairobi, Mombasa, London and New York. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

