Kalangala leaders protest Shs1b road repair

A section of councilors in Kalangala District have protested a move by the technical staff to spend Shs1 billion on repairing Luuku-Bulabana-Kalangala Road which connects Kalangala’s mainland Buggala to Bugoma docking site.

The councilors led by Mr Ronald Jamba, who is representing Kalangala Town, argue that the available Shs1 billion could be put aside until the district raises enough funds to tarmac the 66km road rather than spending it on repairing the current gravel stretch.

“We had high hopes of seeing our main road tarmacked by next year ,but the ongoing maintenance works leaves little hope for that to happen,” Mr Jamba said in an interview on Monday

Mr Ronald Giribe, a councillor representing Mugoye Sub County at the district and doubles as secretary for works, said Kalangala being a key tourist destination deserves a tarmac road from Bugoma docking site.

“Luuku –Mulabana being Kalangala’s main road should be tarmacked because even when they make repairs, the road will become impassable in a very short time thus inconveniencing tourists who normally use the Masaka route to connect to the islands,” Mr Giribe said.

The maintenance works which kicked off a week ago are undertaken by Nation Enterprise Corporation (NEC) with supervision from Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), Kalangala District Local Government and UPDF engineering department.

A section of Luku Mulabana road ,the main gateway to Kalangala Island through Masaka which is currently in a sorry state. PHOTOS/ SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI



According to Kalangala District engineer, Mr Baliremwa Mukajanga, to tarmac the 66km stretch would require the district to lobby for another Shs190.5 billion which money may not come soon since the central government is currently financially constrained.

“Commencing works for tarmac requires a lot of money. Therefore, the maintenance works should be supported as we wait for the next financial year budget where we expect to get money for tarmacking the road,” he said.

Mr Mukajanga said the district received only Shs4.9 billion for road works from the central government, part of which has been used to tarmac access roads of five kilometres within Kalangala Town Council.

“It is true we need a tarmac road connecting to the main docking site at Bugoma but the disbursed money wasn’t enough to do that. The technical team advised that part of it be spent on improving roads within the town,” he added.