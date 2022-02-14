Prime

Kampala City’s non-motorised transport fails to take off two years later

Traders and shoppers on Ben Kiwanuka and Luwum streets in downtown Kampala, which is part of the non-motorised corridor. PHOTO/FILE

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • The city authority blames the situation on defiant motorists, and plans to have a sustainable compliance mechanism.

The city’s non-motorised transport (NMT) corridor, which was exclusively created for pedestrians and cyclists, and unveiled to the public in 2019, remains clogged with taxis and boda bodas.
Motorists have in the past two years failed to heed KCCA’s warning against encroaching on the lanes.
The 2km corridor stretches from Entebbe Road via Luwum Street to Namirembe Road and Berkley (Bakuli) junction.
The city authority anticipated that the corridor would allow access to transport opportunities for different income groups, and also allow social inclusion of the vulnerable groups.

